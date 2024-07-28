Truist Financial Boosts First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $39.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $154,196. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

