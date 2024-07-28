Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.89.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Up 2.3 %

TSU stock opened at C$45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 63.09 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.36.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. In other news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.