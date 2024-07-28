Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Treasure Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGL opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

