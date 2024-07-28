TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.780-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.97 to $1.02 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.