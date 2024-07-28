TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Announces Earnings Results

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.85. 696,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

