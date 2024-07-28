Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Tiptree Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $705.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

