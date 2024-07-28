Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02791019 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,273,907.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

