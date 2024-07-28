Threshold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $72.03 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $248.10 million and $72.03 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,998.51 or 0.99995120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02350375 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,834,687.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.