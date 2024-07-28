Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $455.36 million and $3.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,628,537,243 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

