The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

