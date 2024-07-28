The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.500 EPS.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 478,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $473.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.00 and a beta of 1.66. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.