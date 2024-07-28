The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

