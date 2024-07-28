The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.38-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.380-5.500 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $6.63 on Friday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 531,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

