Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0924 dividend. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

