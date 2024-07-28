Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $10,300.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,794 shares in the company, valued at $78,156.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $67.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

