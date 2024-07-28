Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $274.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Glj Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

