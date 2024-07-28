Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Tesla stock opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

