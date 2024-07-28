Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $245.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $230.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in Tesla by 34.1% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 1,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,486.1% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

