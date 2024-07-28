TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as high as C$2.10. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 22,200 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

