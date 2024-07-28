Tectum (TET) Price Hits $7.13 on Exchanges

Tectum (TET) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00010510 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $52.44 million and approximately $780,036.54 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tectum has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.30679482 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $999,902.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

