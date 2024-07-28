Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 159,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLPH shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Talphera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLPH

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of TLPH stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Talphera will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talphera

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.