Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in July

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

