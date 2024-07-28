Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,271. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

