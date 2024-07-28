Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.38 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $6.58 or 0.00009708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and $1.43 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,552 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

