Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Purchases $17,337.78 in Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine acquired 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $17,337.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,995.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

