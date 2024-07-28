StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.81.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

