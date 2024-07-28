StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
BGC Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. BGC Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.
BGC Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.