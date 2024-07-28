StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

