StockNews.com Downgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Mattel’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Mattel by 14,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

