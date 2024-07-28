StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

