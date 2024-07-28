StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXDX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.38% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

