Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.27. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$3.05 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.
About Stingray Group
