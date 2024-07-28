Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.27. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$3.05 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

