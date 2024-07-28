Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $350.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.78.

ALGN opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.59. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

