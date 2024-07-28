Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,291 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Stifel Financial worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 611,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,443. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

