Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 15,901,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,883,604. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.