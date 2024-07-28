Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after buying an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 431,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,259,000 after acquiring an additional 328,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.03.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 1,667,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

