Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 410,084 shares of company stock worth $30,616,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $66.60. 11,168,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

