Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,550 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock traded down $43.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,914,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

