Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 160.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 891.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 184.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE RL traded up $6.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. 554,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.42.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

