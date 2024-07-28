SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.00. 282,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.