Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,842,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,801 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.07% of Spotify Technology worth $1,541,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

SPOT traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,823. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $346.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -480.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.48.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

