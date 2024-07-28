Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 194,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

