Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in July

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of SPVNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,149. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spectra7 Microsystems
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.