Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in July

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of SPVNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,149. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.