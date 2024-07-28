Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sompo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 32,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.54. Sompo has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Sompo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sompo
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.