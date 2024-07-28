Smog Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.83 Million (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Smog has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Smog token can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $186,726.57 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.03356734 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $214,104.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

