Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.14.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

