Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.74.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

