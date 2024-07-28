Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Rises By 22.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.0 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $14.37 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

