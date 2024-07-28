Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Drops By 37.0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 1,767,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Stock Performance

TNLIF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Trainline has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.