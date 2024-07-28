Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Drops By 37.0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 1,767,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trainline Stock Performance
TNLIF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Trainline has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.12.
Trainline Company Profile
