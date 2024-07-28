Short Interest in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Increases By 52.6%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.45. 2,249,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,465. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

